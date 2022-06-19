Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $150.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.36.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

