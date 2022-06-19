Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.