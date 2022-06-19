Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,200 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Conagra Brands worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CAG opened at $31.37 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.
In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
