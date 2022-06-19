Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.2% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $192.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

