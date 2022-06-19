Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,517,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

