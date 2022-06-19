Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Lowered to $78.00 at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.55.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $57.60 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $130,591.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 945,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,069,000 after purchasing an additional 211,679 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 39.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

