Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Stake Raised by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUFG opened at $5.39 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

