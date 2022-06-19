Monterey Capital Acquisition Co’s Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MCACU)

Monterey Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 20th. Monterey Capital Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 11th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Monterey Capital Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCACU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. Monterey Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $9.98.

