Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,567 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yale University bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $183,175,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $157,875,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $108,505,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in shares of EQT by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,456,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,505,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.91.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.