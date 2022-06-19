Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 35,111,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,756,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

