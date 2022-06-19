Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 2,705,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,390. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $99.03. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

