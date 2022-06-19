Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $552,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,262,480 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $424,408,000 after purchasing an additional 529,105 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.61.

NYSE COP traded down $8.68 on Friday, hitting $93.74. 24,455,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,437,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

