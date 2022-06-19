Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,230 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,647,000 after buying an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after buying an additional 817,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.18 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

