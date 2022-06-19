Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.92. 80,470,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,169,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

