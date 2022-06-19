Morgan Stanley Cuts Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $63.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $52.61 and a 52-week high of $88.21.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.