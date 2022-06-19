Morgan Stanley Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $91.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

