Morgan Stanley Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $227.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.92.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $173.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.07. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equifax by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 46.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

