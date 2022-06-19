Multiplier Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (MXX)

Multiplier (MXX) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $454,709.91 and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 186,586,282 coins and its circulating supply is 136,285,749 coins. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

