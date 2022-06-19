Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after acquiring an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,166,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $131.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.22.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

