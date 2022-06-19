Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,916 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,874,000 after buying an additional 74,013 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 28,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 8,703 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.30.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

