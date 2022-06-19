Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,640 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,220,000 after acquiring an additional 308,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 420,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,653,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 275,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $92.86 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $117.69.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

