Murphy Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $89.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.