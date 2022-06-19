Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.03.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

