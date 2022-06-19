Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,715 Shares of VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBH opened at $136.83 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $222.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day moving average of $161.41.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

