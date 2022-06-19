My DeFi Pet (DPET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $1.48 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 65.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.03 or 0.01171865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00088140 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012796 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,210,967 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

