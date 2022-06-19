My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 26,420 VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,582,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420,901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,783,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after buying an additional 105,302 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,304,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,876,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,134,000 after buying an additional 47,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,207,000 after buying an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $52.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

