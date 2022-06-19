My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,448 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 228,877 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,269 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,886 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXPI opened at $157.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $156.10 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.72.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

