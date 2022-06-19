My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,008 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.83. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

