My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $1.22 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares in the last quarter. Wealth CMT boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

