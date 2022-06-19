My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $1.92 Million in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $69.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $83.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.