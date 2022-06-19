My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $7.62 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 141,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 68,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 623,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 314,957 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.6% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX opened at $43.50 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.