My Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $754,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Shares of CCI opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

