My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $43.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

