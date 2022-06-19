My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.25. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

