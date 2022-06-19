My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,593 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 91,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Realty Income by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 120,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

