My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.22.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $347.35 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.91. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

