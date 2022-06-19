My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,276,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of My Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $128.01 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.