My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $969,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $99.20 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.50.

