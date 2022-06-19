Nash (NEX) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Nash (NEX) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Nash has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and $73,325.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00001555 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Nash has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00110078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00733777 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013084 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

