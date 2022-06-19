Nationwide Asset Management LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nationwide Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 25.2% of Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nationwide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $35,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $61.48. The company had a trading volume of 43,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,667,542. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

