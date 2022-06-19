NestEGG Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. NestEGG Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,716.37 and $1.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00128091 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010687 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000939 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000197 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

