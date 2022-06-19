Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd Sells 30,000 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Quantum-Si accounts for 0.5% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.33% of Quantum-Si worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 4th quarter valued at $12,577,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 1,143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 702,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,067,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,838,000 after purchasing an additional 368,769 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 362,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSI stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 3,358,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,816. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

In related news, CEO Jonathan M. Rothberg purchased 25,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $79,239.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,962,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

