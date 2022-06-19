NevaCoin Reaches Market Cap of $24,880.22 (NEVA)

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 40.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One NevaCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. NevaCoin has a market cap of $24,880.22 and approximately $11.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NevaCoin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin Profile

NEVA uses the hashing algorithm. NevaCoin’s total supply is 5,431,630 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net . NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NevaCoin is the first cryptocurrency to be created as a gift, it is a PoW/PoS Hybrid coin with a long Proof of Work period that will last pproximately 15 years. NEVA uses the Blake2s algorithm and provides an easy one-click miner incorporated in the wallet . “

NevaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NevaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NevaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.