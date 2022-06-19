Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Purchases 2,403 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVX opened at $148.38 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $291.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

