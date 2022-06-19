Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 64 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 38,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX opened at $235.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.44. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

