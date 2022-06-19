New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,942 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

