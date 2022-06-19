Newscrypto (NWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,148.00

Newscrypto (NWC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $131,148.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

