NEXGEL, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:NXGL)

NEXGEL’s (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 20th. NEXGEL had issued 2,585,000 shares in its IPO on December 22nd. The total size of the offering was $14,217,500 based on an initial share price of $5.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on NEXGEL to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NEXGEL stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. NEXGEL has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of NEXGEL at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

