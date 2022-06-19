NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Insider Buys £68,496 in Stock

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,708 ($69.28) per share, for a total transaction of £68,496 ($83,136.30).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,936 ($72.05) on Friday. NEXT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,578 ($67.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,484 ($102.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,203.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,834.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXT shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,800 ($106.81) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 7,280 ($88.36) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,100 ($86.18) to GBX 6,900 ($83.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,850 ($95.28) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,104.29 ($98.36).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

