NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the solar energy provider will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.62 per share.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Shares of NEP opened at $69.44 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,672 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,825 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after buying an additional 58,885 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,681,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 306.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 13,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.78%.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.