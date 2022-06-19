NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE NEX opened at $9.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 2.12. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares in the company, valued at $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 101,065 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $991,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.